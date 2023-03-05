Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $15.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

PAA opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

