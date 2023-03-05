Analysts Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Price Target at $396.60

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $357.09 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 746,495 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,886. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

