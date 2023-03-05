Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,193.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,090.38 ($13.16).

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.08) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.43) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($11.64) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($9.90) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.23) to GBX 1,048 ($12.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,006.50 ($12.15) on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,394 ($16.82). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,000.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 912.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.76, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

About Travis Perkins

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,513.51%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

