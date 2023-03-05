Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT at $342.32

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $342.32.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.1 %

ODFL opened at $355.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,401,000 after buying an additional 183,717 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 160,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,546,000 after buying an additional 152,100 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.