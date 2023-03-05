Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $165.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average is $146.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

