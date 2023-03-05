Analysts Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) PT at GBX 758.57

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 758.57 ($9.15).

FRES has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.10) to GBX 800 ($9.65) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 850 ($10.26) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.46) to GBX 800 ($9.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 775.40 ($9.36) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 855.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 807.09. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 637.20 ($7.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 996.80 ($12.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,871.85, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.