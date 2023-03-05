Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $525.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $527.19.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $522.06 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $537.52. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $504.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

