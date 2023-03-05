Brokerages Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) PT at $83.17

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.17.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,926 shares of company stock worth $13,606,926. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

