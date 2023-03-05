Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $150.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 59.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 164,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN opened at $112.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.13. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 256.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

