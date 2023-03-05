IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IVERIC bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISEE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

ISEE opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.09. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,408.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,876. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.