Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CSFB cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE RY opened at C$136.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$129.88. The company has a market cap of C$188.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$144.15.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

