Dycom Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

NYSE DY opened at $101.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.