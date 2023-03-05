The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $76.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $79.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

