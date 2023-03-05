Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

LOW stock opened at $199.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

