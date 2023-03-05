Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE LOW opened at $199.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.71. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

