Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.68 EPS.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of LOW opened at $199.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.71. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies
In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.
