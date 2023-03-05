Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.41. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,460.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

