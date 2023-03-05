SVB Leerink Weighs in on Privia Health Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Privia Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Privia Health Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,321,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90,658 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,410,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,506,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,608.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $257,322.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,832,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,892,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,608.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,843 over the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

