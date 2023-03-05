Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Universal Health Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the health services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UHS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.54.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 129.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,019 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

