National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.78.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

About Torex Gold Resources

TXG stock opened at C$18.50 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.07 and a twelve month high of C$19.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

