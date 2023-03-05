Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,832 shares of company stock worth $9,468,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

