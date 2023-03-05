Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year. The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

