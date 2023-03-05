Reviewing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Real Good Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $90,000.00 215.42 -$6.87 million N/A N/A Real Good Food $131.54 million 0.82 -$34.98 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Real Good Food.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Good Food 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sow Good and Real Good Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Real Good Food has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.79%. Given Real Good Food’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Sow Good.

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Good Food has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Real Good Food shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -1,868.16% -82.47% -57.02% Real Good Food -15.90% -275.19% -43.41%

Summary

Real Good Food beats Sow Good on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded by Ira Goldfarb and Claudia Goldfarb on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

