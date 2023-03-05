Contrasting Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Baozun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Meiwu Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $5.93 million 1.20 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Baozun $1.47 billion 0.31 -$32.56 million ($0.90) -7.28

Meiwu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baozun.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meiwu Technology and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Baozun 0 2 4 0 2.67

Baozun has a consensus target price of $8.82, indicating a potential upside of 34.61%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baozun is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baozun has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A Baozun -4.08% -7.77% -3.50%

Summary

Meiwu Technology beats Baozun on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Rating)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Baozun

(Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc. operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Meiwu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiwu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.