Critical Analysis: Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) versus MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Rating) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Exxaro Resources has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exxaro Resources and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxaro Resources $1.78 billion 1.63 $679.76 million N/A N/A MP Materials $527.51 million 11.43 $289.00 million $1.52 22.34

Profitability

Exxaro Resources has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials.

This table compares Exxaro Resources and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A MP Materials 54.79% 24.86% 14.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Exxaro Resources and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxaro Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 0 5 0 3.00

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $47.31, indicating a potential upside of 39.32%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Exxaro Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MP Materials beats Exxaro Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

