Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $88.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. Raymond James cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $43.39 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

