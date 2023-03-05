Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €20.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVK. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

EVK stock opened at €20.87 ($22.20) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.98. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($35.07).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

