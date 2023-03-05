Contrasting Gentera (CMPRF) & The Competition

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gentera to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gentera and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Gentera alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gentera N/A N/A 0.58 Gentera Competitors $1.10 billion $76.28 million 1,076.92

Gentera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gentera. Gentera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

Gentera pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 96.9%. Gentera pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 538.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentera is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Gentera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentera N/A N/A N/A Gentera Competitors -2.73% -15.20% -0.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of Gentera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gentera and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gentera Competitors 742 3860 5982 104 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Gentera’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gentera has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Gentera beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gentera

(Get Rating)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.