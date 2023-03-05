Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Financial Contrast

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 9.95% 10.92% 3.18% Luminar Technologies -1,095.73% -771.53% -58.63%

Volatility and Risk

Holley has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 4 5 0 2.56 Luminar Technologies 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for Holley and Luminar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Holley presently has a consensus price target of $6.89, suggesting a potential upside of 195.66%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.77, suggesting a potential upside of 39.22%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than Luminar Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holley and Luminar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $714.05 million 0.39 -$27.14 million $0.61 3.82 Luminar Technologies $40.70 million 88.15 -$237.99 million ($1.25) -7.91

Holley has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Holley beats Luminar Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

