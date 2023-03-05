Head-To-Head Comparison: Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

IQVIA has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IQVIA and Dominari’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $14.41 billion 2.85 $1.09 billion $5.71 38.67 Dominari N/A N/A -$7.17 million ($3.88) -1.15

Analyst Ratings

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQVIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IQVIA and Dominari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 2 12 0 2.86 Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

IQVIA currently has a consensus price target of $256.27, indicating a potential upside of 16.05%. Given IQVIA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IQVIA is more favorable than Dominari.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 7.57% 31.88% 7.21% Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of IQVIA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Dominari shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IQVIA beats Dominari on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. The Research and Development Solutions segment provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. The Contract Sales and Medical Solutions segment offers health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Dominari

(Get Rating)

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

