Analysts Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target at $10.75

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 280.14% and a negative net margin of 68.93%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 733.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares during the period. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,648,000. Bridger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 571.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 1,343,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 1,143,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

