Brokerages Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Target Price at $54.88

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.06.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

TECK stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.