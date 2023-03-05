K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives $28.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on KPLUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.43) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.47) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $11.96 on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

