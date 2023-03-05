American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $65.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

AIG stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

