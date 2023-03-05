Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $23.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

TOST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Toast has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $598,327.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,999,190 shares of company stock valued at $38,214,675 over the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Seeyond bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

