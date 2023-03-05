Analysts Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Price Target at $517.47

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $517.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $443.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $601.62.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,616 shares of company stock valued at $31,359,809 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.