Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $26.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kennametal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KMT stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Articles

