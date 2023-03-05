Brokerages Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) PT at $13.40

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFI. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $39,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

