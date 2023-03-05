Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Down 3.5% Following Weak Earnings

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $66.33 and last traded at $68.09. Approximately 129,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 267,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. Hibbett’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hibbett Trading Down 2.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $875.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

