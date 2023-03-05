Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Down 3.5% Following Weak Earnings

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $66.33 and last traded at $68.09. Approximately 129,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 267,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.
The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. Hibbett’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.
HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.
Hibbett Trading Down 2.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $875.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63.
About Hibbett
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
