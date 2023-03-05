Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.01.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$5.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.11 and a 12 month high of C$9.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.36.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.