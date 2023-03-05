DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

DSV A/S stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $101.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,400.00 to 1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.50.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

