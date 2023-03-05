First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for First National Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.23. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

First National Financial stock opened at C$39.28 on Friday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.12 and a 1 year high of C$41.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 7,792 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.30 per share, with a total value of C$275,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,927,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$279,840,538.20. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,631 shares of company stock valued at $675,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

