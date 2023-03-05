Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Up 17.1% in February

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ ADNWW opened at $0.19 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advent Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,074 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

