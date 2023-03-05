Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Decreases By 17.7%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 524,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.