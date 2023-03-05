Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Decreases By 17.7%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 524,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of ABEO stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.35.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
