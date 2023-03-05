Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Up 10.9% in February

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 313,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

ADN stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.02.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company was founded on June 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

