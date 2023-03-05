Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Update

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAGGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Adagene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $1.69 on Friday. Adagene has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADAG shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adagene in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adagene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adagene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagene stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAGGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

