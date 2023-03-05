Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Update

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Adagene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $1.69 on Friday. Adagene has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Get Adagene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADAG shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adagene in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adagene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adagene

About Adagene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagene stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADAG Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.