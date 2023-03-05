AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 534,900 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACRX opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.27. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.