Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 333,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.92 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

