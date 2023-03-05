Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 333,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th.
Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ACOR opened at $0.92 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.
