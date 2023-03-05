Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 70,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Aditxt Stock Performance

ADTX stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Aditxt has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.99% of Aditxt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aditxt Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aditxt in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.