Short Interest in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Decreases By 27.1%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Edoc Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADOC opened at $10.71 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edoc Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the third quarter worth $737,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 2,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edoc Acquisition

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

